According to police, two officers and a detainee were in a marked patrol car parked alongside the eastbound service road of the 12400 block of CF Hawn Freeway when they were struck from behind by another vehicle.

Three people were hurt, including a Dallas police officer, when a vehicle collided into the back of a patrol car Friday morning.

According to police, two officers and a detainee were in a marked patrol car parked alongside the eastbound service road of the 12400 block of CF Hawn Freeway when they were struck from behind by another vehicle.

An officer had a minor injury to his leg, police said. The detainee sitting in the back seat and the driver of the second vehicle were both hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Police said the patrol car was parked there because the officers were waiting for a tow truck to arrive for their detainee's vehicle.

Tropical Storm Barry Could Become First Atlantic Hurricane of the Season

Tropical Storm Barry is already flooding parts of New Orleans and is expected to intensify as it moves over land this weekend. (Published Thursday, July 11, 2019)

Police said it was not immediately clear if the driver of the second vehicle will face charges.