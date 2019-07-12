Three people were hurt, including a Dallas police officer, when a vehicle collided into the back of a patrol car Friday morning.
According to police, two officers and a detainee were in a marked patrol car parked alongside the eastbound service road of the 12400 block of CF Hawn Freeway when they were struck from behind by another vehicle.
An officer had a minor injury to his leg, police said. The detainee sitting in the back seat and the driver of the second vehicle were both hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
Police said the patrol car was parked there because the officers were waiting for a tow truck to arrive for their detainee's vehicle.
Police said it was not immediately clear if the driver of the second vehicle will face charges.