3 Hospitalized After Wrong-Way Crash in North Richland Hills

A wrong-way crash in North Richland Hills sent three people to the hospital Tuesday night, police say. (Published 3 minutes ago)

A wrong-way crash in North Richland Hills sent three people to the hospital Tuesday night, police say.

It happened about 9:15 p.m. along Davis Boulevard near Harwood Road. According to police, a black sedan was heading south when it veered over the center line and into oncoming traffic, colliding with a white minivan.

The impact caused the van to roll onto its side and sent shattered glass flying across the road.

The driver of the sedan was hospitalized in critical condition, police said. Two people in the minivan were hospitalized with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Trapped Hong Kong Protesters Rappel Down Hoses to Escape

Harrowing footage shows protesters trapped inside Hong Kong Polytechnic University rappelling down hoses to escape a police siege. About 100 anti-government protesters remain inside the university on a third day of clashes between protesters and police. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019)

Davis Boulevard was closed for about two hours as police investigated.

Police have not yet said what may have caused the crash.

No charges have been filed as of this writing.