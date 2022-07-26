24-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot at Club Near Deep Ellum, Dallas Police Say

A 24-year-old man was found fatally shot at an Old East Dallas club early Tuesday, police say.

About 1:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to Blum at The Sporting Club in the 2500 block of Florence Street, near North Good Latimer Expressway just north of Deep Ellum, where they found Xavier Yvanez with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue pronounced him dead, police said.

The circumstances surrounding Yvanez's death are under investigation, according to police.

The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Yahir Perez at 214-671-4735 or by email at yahir.perez@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case number 134460-2022.

