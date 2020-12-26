23-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in West Dallas

A 23-year-old man has died after he was found in his vehicle Friday night wounded by gunfire, Dallas police say.

Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a shooting call in the 4600 block of Bernal Drive in West Dallas. Jose Loera had been shot multiple times, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Loera to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Detective Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or email boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com, and can refer to case 229882-2020.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling 214-373-8477.