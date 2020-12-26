Dallas

23-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in West Dallas

Jose Loera, 23, was shot multiple times, police say

Metro

A 23-year-old man has died after he was found in his vehicle Friday night wounded by gunfire, Dallas police say.

Officers responded shortly after 9 p.m. to a shooting call in the 4600 block of Bernal Drive in West Dallas. Jose Loera had been shot multiple times, police said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Loera to a local hospital, where he died.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Ty Jordan 2 hours ago

Former West Mesquite Football Player, Utah Standout Ty Jordan Dies

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Detective Boz Rojas at 214-681-1786 or email boz.rojas@dallascityhall.com, and can refer to case 229882-2020.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling 214-373-8477.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us