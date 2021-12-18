22-Year-Old Woman Killed in Overnight Shooting in Garland

A 22-year-old woman is dead and a 19-year-old man has been charged with murder after a shooting in Garland on Saturday night.

According to the Garland Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding a gunshot in the 1700 block of South Third Street just after 11:30 p.m.

Police said the department received additional information about someone being shot.

When officers arrived, they found a woman near the roadway in the 300 block of Bella Drive suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

According to police, the woman, identified as 22-year-old Bianca Vasquez, was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the woman's death is being investigated as a murder.

Garland detectives identified 19-year-old Lucio Angel Ortega as the suspect responsible for Vasquez's murder, police said

According to Garland police, with the combined effort of multiple law enforcement agencies, Ortega was located and arrested in Caldwell County.

Police said arrangements are being made to have Ortega transferred to the Garland Detention Center.

Ortega is being charged with murder and will be held on $1,000,000 bond, police said.

According to police, the investigation into the murder is ongoing, and detectives are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.