A 22-year-old man is dead after a shooting at a Duncanville apartment complex Sunday morning.

According to Dallas police, at 2:48 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Brandon Mill Apartments located on the 8000 block of Marvin D. Love.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year-old man shot in his apartment. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still searching for the suspect and have not released the identity of the deceased at this time.

