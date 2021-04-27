Arlington

2021 Arlington-Area Virtual Job Fair Wednesday

By Laura Harris

94883797
Getty Images

Workforce Solutions, the City of Arlington, Rush Creek Church, Tarrant County and Arlington ISD are co-hosting the 2021 Arlington-area virtual job fair on Wednesday.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Easy Virtual Fair Platform and registration is open.

“This is a great opportunity, especially for those receiving unemployment as this is an approved work search activity,” Lacey Douglas with Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County said.

After the live event has ended, applicants will still be able to view information about the businesses that are hiring as well as express interest in job openings until Friday, April 30 at 5 p.m.

ONLINE: Click here for more information.

