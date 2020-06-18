Dallas

2 Shot in Robbery Attempt at Dallas Gas Station

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Two men were shot during a robbery at a Dallas-area gas station Wednesday night, police say.

It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. at a Chevron station in the 3600 block of West Ledbetter Drive, in the Redbird area near Dallas Executive Airport.

Early reports indicated the two victims were at a gas pump when they were approached by suspects in a gray Dodge Charger, police said. The two men ran into the convenience store after being shot, officers said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 15 hours ago

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

Dallas County 19 mins ago

Testing Expert Breaks Down Data Showing Uptick in COVID-19 Cases

Both victims were taken to a hospital. Police did not describe the severity of their wounds.

No arrests have been made as of this writing.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas CountyshootingDallas PD
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us