2 Shot in Robbery Attempt at Dallas Gas Station

Two men were shot during a robbery at a Dallas-area gas station Wednesday night, police say.

It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. at a Chevron station in the 3600 block of West Ledbetter Drive, in the Redbird area near Dallas Executive Airport.

Early reports indicated the two victims were at a gas pump when they were approached by suspects in a gray Dodge Charger, police said. The two men ran into the convenience store after being shot, officers said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital. Police did not describe the severity of their wounds.

No arrests have been made as of this writing.