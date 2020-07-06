2 People Injured During Overnight Shooting in Richardson: Police

Two people were shot in during an incident in Richardson early Monday morning.

Richardson Police and Fire units responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Central Expressway at approximately 2:55 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male and a female with gunshot wounds.

According to police, at least one of the patients possibly sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Police and crime scene units on scene were processing a Jeep Wrangler with two broken front windows.

No further information is available at this time.