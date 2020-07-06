Richardson

2 People Injured During Overnight Shooting in Richardson: Police

Richardson Police and Fire units responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Central Expressway on Monday morning

Two people were shot in during an incident in Richardson early Monday morning.

Richardson Police and Fire units responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of Central Expressway at approximately 2:55 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male and a female with gunshot wounds.

According to police, at least one of the patients possibly sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

Police and crime scene units on scene were processing a Jeep Wrangler with two broken front windows.

No further information is available at this time.

