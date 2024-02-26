Watauga

2 people extricated, seriously injured after crashing into 7-Eleven sign in Watauga

By NBCDFW Staff

Watauga Fire Department

Firefighters in Tarrant County extricated two people from their car Monday afternoon after they crashed into a sign at a convenience store.

Crews responded to the major car crash on the corner of Rufe Snow and Hightower Drives.

Officials said when they arrived at the 7-Eleven, they found two people trapped inside their vehicle after it struck the store's sign.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Watauga, North Richland Hills, and Haltom City firefighters assisted with the extrication. Both victims were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

This article tagged under:

WataugaNorth TexasTarrant CountyNorth Richland HillsHaltom City
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us