2 people extricated, seriously injured after crashing into 7-Eleven sign in Watauga

Firefighters in Tarrant County extricated two people from their car Monday afternoon after they crashed into a sign at a convenience store.

Crews responded to the major car crash on the corner of Rufe Snow and Hightower Drives.

Officials said when they arrived at the 7-Eleven, they found two people trapped inside their vehicle after it struck the store's sign.

Watauga, North Richland Hills, and Haltom City firefighters assisted with the extrication. Both victims were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.