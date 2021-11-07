2 Men Injured in Dallas Stabbing Incident, Suspect in Custody: Police

Two people are injured after a stabbing incident in Dallas on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to the 2200 block of Northwest Highway at approximately 2:18 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Police said when officers arrived, they saw a male victim with a stab wound to the stomach and the second male victim with a laceration to his finger.

Witness told officers that the victims and suspect were involved in an altercation that escalated, leading the suspect to stab and cut the victims, police said.

Both victims were self-transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Police said a suspect, 49-year-old Hector Jimenez Diaz, is currently in custody.