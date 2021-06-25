2 Killed in Small Plane Crash in Johnson County

Investigators are working to determine what caused a plane crash that killed both passengers Thursday evening in Johnson County, officials say.

The small plane took off from Cleburne Regional Airport Thursday evening and was reported missing when it didn't return at its scheduled time, according to the airport manager.

The plane was located at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

All components of the plane were at the crash site, officials said, and investigators were working Friday to determine the cause of the crash.