Two people were found dead overnight in Dallas after being hit by a car, police say.

According to police, the incident occurred on Willowbrook Road near 10200 Denton Drive at approximately 3:26 a.m.

Police said a car hit the man and woman before fleeing the scene.

The incident is now being investigated as a hit and run, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dallas Police Department.