2 Injured in DART Train Derailment in Downtown Dallas

Two passengers were injured when one DART train hit another Saturday afternoon in downtown Dallas, officials say.

At 1:15 p.m., a northbound Orange Line train had come partially off the tracks before it "made contact" with a southbound Red Line train that was providing service at the St. Paul Station, Dallas Area Rapid Transit spokesman Gordon Shattles said.

Two people on one of the trains were taken to Baylor University Medical Center with minor injuries, he said.

DART Operations and police are investigating what caused the crash.

Shuttle buses are available to take passengers between Victor Station to Deep Ellum Station and from the Pearl/Arts District Station to EBJ Union Station.