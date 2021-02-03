Corinth

2 Injured After Suspect Fires Shots at Police Officers in Corinth

No officers were injured during the shooting

Metro

Two people are injured after an individual opened fire on police officers in Corinth on Wednesday, police say.

According to the Corinth Police Department, officers responded to the 2600 block of Nash Drive in Corinth after receiving a call about a reckless driver in the area.

Police said when officers arrived, they found an individual who was armed and uncooperative.

The officers initially attempted to de-escalate the situation without using guns, police said.

According to police, the individual opened fire on the officers with a handgun, at which point the officers returned fire and struck the individual.

Police said the officers provided medical assistance to the individual at the scene until medics arrived.

The individual was transported to an area hospital with unspecified injuries, police said.

According to police, a woman was also injured during the shooting, and she was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

This investigation is ongoing, and will be handled by the Texas Rangers, police said.

