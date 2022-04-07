2 Firefighters Hurt Fighting Large Fire at Dallas Senior Living Facility

Two Dallas firefighters have been hurt while fighting a large fire at a Dallas senior living facility.

Crews were first called to the Lakeland Hills Senior Living Facility on Dilido Road just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived, smoke could be seen coming out of the second floor of a three-story building.

While fighting the fire, two firefighters were transported to a local hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Dallas Fire-Rescue upgraded this fire to a four-alarm call, meaning more than 100 firefighters were on the scene.

So far, there have not been any other injuries reported.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.