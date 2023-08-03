2 die in early morning fatal structure fires in Mesquite

The Mesquite Fire Department responded to two structure fires early Thursday morning resulting in two deaths.

At 1:54 a.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Kimberly Drive.

The structure sustained heavy damage and one victim died in the fire. A total of 35 fire personnel responded to the fire. No firefighters were injured.

At 6:16 a.m., a call was received about a fire inside a room of a house in the 2800 block of Ingram Circle.

Firefighters were able to assist one occupant to escape the fire, but another occupant later died after being transported to a hospital. A total of 18 fire personnel responded to the fire. No firefighters were injured.

Each incident is under investigation