Two men died Sunday in a single-vehicle crash in Grand Prairie, police say.

The car lost control while driving at an extremely high rate of speed and crashed into a traffic signal pole at South Belt Line Road and Lone Star Parkway shortly after 11 a.m., police said.

Both people inside the vehicle — two men in their 20s — were ejected and killed, police said. Their identities have not been released.

No additional information was available.