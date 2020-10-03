2 Dead in Separate Shootings Overnight, Dallas Police Say

Two people were killed in separate shootings in Dallas overnight, police say.

Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. to a shooting in the 12100 block of Greenville Avenue, near Interstate 635, where a male was shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

At about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Conroe Street, near Sylvan Avenue, in West Dallas.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

As of Saturday morning, police had not taken anyone into custody in either shooting.

Police have not released the names or ages of the two victims.