2 Dead in Major Accident Along Interstate 30 in Fort Worth: Police

According to Fort Worth police, two people are dead from a crash that occurred along an access road on Interstate 30 early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the Westbound lanes of West Freeway and Alta Mere Drive in reference to a major accident involving a motorcyclist.

Call details stated there were two fatalities involved. Upon arrival, officers found that a black sedan had been stopped in either the Westbound lanes of travel or the right shoulder of the West Freeway.

The first victim, an adult male, had been riding a motorcycle in the Westbound lanes of West Freeway when he struck the sedan and was ejected.

Police said the second victim, an adult female, had been standing outside the sedan and was impacted by the motorcycle collision and the sedan. Both of the victims were then struck by passing vehicles and were subsequently declared dead on-scene by medical personnel.

No charges are expected at this time and the Traffic Investigation Unit detectives will be investigating this collision.