2 Dead in Fiery Crash in Fort Worth

Two people were killed in a fiery crash Friday night that Fort Worth police say may have involved an intoxicated driver.

Police said that at about 9:30 p.m., one vehicle rear-ended another near West Loop 820 and Chapin Road. The impact caused the vehicle that was hit to flip over, crash and catch on fire.

Both people in the vehicle died of their injuries at the scene of the crash, police said.

The driver that hit them was thought to be intoxicated and was taken in custody to a local hospital.

The identities of the two people who died and the other driver have not been released.