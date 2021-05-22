Fort Worth

2 Dead in Fiery Crash in Fort Worth

Two people were killed in a fiery crash Friday night that Fort Worth police say may have involved an intoxicated driver.

Two people were killed in a fiery crash Friday night that Fort Worth police say may have involved an intoxicated driver.

Police said that at about 9:30 p.m., one vehicle rear-ended another near West Loop 820 and Chapin Road. The impact caused the vehicle that was hit to flip over, crash and catch on fire.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Both people in the vehicle died of their injuries at the scene of the crash, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

nesian fest 12 mins ago

Inaugural Nesian Fest Celebrates Pacific Islanders, Raises Support for AAPI Community

Dallas 4 hours ago

25-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Far East Dallas: Police

The driver that hit them was thought to be intoxicated and was taken in custody to a local hospital.

The identities of the two people who died and the other driver have not been released.

This article tagged under:

Fort Worthcrime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us