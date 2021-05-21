Fort Worth

2 Dead After Fort Worth Shootings

Two people died Friday afternoon after shootings outside of a Fort Worth homeless shelter

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting outside of the True Worth Place shelter Friday afternoon that left two people dead.

Police say an argument broke out between two individuals in the 1500 block of Presidio Street when one of the men shot the other.

Another altercation occurred shortly after the initial shooting and a third individual fired at the shooter of the first incident.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died. According to Fort Worth Officer Tracy Carter, an innocent bystander was hit by the gunfire of the second shooting and has since died.

Two men who police believe were involved in the shootings fled and have not been apprehended.

Police are checking surveillance video in the area and are interviewing witnesses.

