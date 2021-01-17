Dallas

2 Dead After Driver Runs Red Light, Strikes Vehicle: Dallas Police

A 77-year-old woman and 49-year-old man in the died at the scene.

Two people were killed early Sunday when a driver ran a red light and hit their vehicle, Dallas police say.
Shortly before 5 a.m., a speeding vehicle drove through the red light at Webb Chapel Road and the eastbound service road of Interstate 635 and struck the other vehicle. The victim's vehicle was sent spinning into a retaining wall, police said.

A 77-year-old woman and 49-year-old man in the died at the scene. Their names have not been released.

Police said the driver of the vehicle that hit them fled the scene without rendering aid. A passenger in the vehicle was detained at the location and taken to Parkland Hospital with minor injuries.

