2 Dallas Officers Shot in Old East Dallas: Police Chief

Two Dallas police officers were shot Thursday morning while responding to a call in Old East Dallas, according to Chief Eddie Garcia.

The officers had responded shortly after 11 a.m. in the 5300 block of Bonita Avenue, near North Henderson Avenue, where the suspect had threatened to hurt his wife, police said.

Garcia said the officers were met immediately by gunfire. He thanked Dallas Fire-Rescue who provided cover for police to get the wounded officers away from the scene.

The two officers had injuries to their lower legs and were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, according to Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata.

Tactical officers were also at the location. Police were searching for the suspect and people were asked to avoid the area.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story and is being updated.

