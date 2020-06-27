2 Dallas County Detention Officers Arrested on Assault, Official Oppression Charges

Two Dallas County Sheriff's Department detention officers were arrested Friday in connection with two separate assaults on inmates in the last few months.

Detention service officers Levar Weston and Hector Navarette face charges of assault causing bodily injury and official oppression following investigations into the incidents, the department said.

An inmate alleged that Weston, 31, had spit on him and hit him in the face with an open hand on June 13 after a verbal altercation while he was strapped into a restraint chair, the sheriff's department said.

The department said the inmate had been strapped into the chair in the sixth floor holdover area after he had purposely caused the flooding of his housing location.

Weston was hired April 8, 2019, and was assigned to the West Tower Facility at the Dallas County Jail.

"Any allegations of improper conduct or criminal violations are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated," Sheriff Marian Brown said in a written statement. "The actions that the officer displayed clearly exceeded the boundaries of the law, policy and professionalism. The Sheriff's Office strives to maintain the highest degree of integrity, professionalism and integrity along with the public's trust."

On March 27, the sheriff's department received a complaint that alleged Navarette had hit an inmate in the head multiple times with a shield, injuring him.

Officials did not provide any additional information about Navarette's employment history with the department.