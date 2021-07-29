Two brothers stole an ambulance from a Plano hospital and led authorities on a lengthy chase Thursday morning, police said.

Both were eventually arrested at an apartment complex in Farmers Branch, Plano police said.

A Carrollton Fire ambulance was at the Plano Presbyterian Hospital when one brother jumped into the ambulance, Carrollton police said.

He led police, including officers from four different police departments, on a chase through multiple cities including Plano, Dallas, Garland and Addison.

Initially, Plano police said its officers ended their pursuit "based on dangerous driving habits."

At one point in the chase, according to Carrollton police, the man drove to an apartment complex at 9633 West Ferris Branch Boulevard in Dallas, where he picked up his brother before continuing at the chase.

Eventually, they stopped at the intersection of Midway and Sigma Road, police said, and tried to flee on foot before being caught and taken into custody at the Villas At Parkside apartment complex located at 4000 Parkside Center Boulevard.

The driver was arrested and transported to an area hospital for mental evaluation, Carrollton police said.

The passenger who was picked up by his brother was arrested on warrants unrelated to the theft of the ambulance.

The ambulance was in good condition, according to police.