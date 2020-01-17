2 Arrested After Shots Fired Outside Poteet Basketball Game

Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting outside a basketball game that had just ended at Poteet High School in Mesquite.

Owen Crutcher, 17, faces a charge of discharge of firearm. Kross Murphy, 17, faces a charge of discharge of firearm and evading arrest on foot.

The shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday near Poteet Drive and Galloway Avenue, police said. Parents and students were leaving the parking lot when the shots were fired. No injuries were reported.

Bullet casings were later found and police investigators are looking at surveillance video, police said.