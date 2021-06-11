2 Adults Injured in Overnight Shooting on Walton Walker Freeway

Two adults are injured after a shooting on Walton Walker Freeway on Thursday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before midnight in the southbound lanes of Walton Walker Freeway near the Davis Street exit.

Two vehicles were shot at by an unknown suspect while they were driving down the freeway, police said.

Police said they believe the two vehicles were together.

According to police, inside one of the vehicles, an SUV, were two children and an adult.

The adult had an apparent gunshot wound and was taken by EMS to an area hospital, police said. The children were uninjured and put into a Dallas police squad car.

The second vehicle, a sedan, was riddled with bullets. Police said an adult from inside that vehicle was also transported to an area hospital.

According to police, the suspect involved in the shooting fled the scene and has not been located at this time.