2 Adults, 2 Children Killed in Early Morning Dallas Crash

Two adults and two children are dead after a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas early Saturday morning, police say.

The crash happened at about 5:40 a.m. Saturday on the southbound side of Interstate 35E near Camp Wisdom Road, Dallas police said.

Police said, due to a crash that blocked two left lanes, traffic was backed up in the right lane as vehicles merged.

A woman driving a blue 2005 BMW crashed into the back of a white 2006 Pontiac Vibe with two adults and two children inside at a high rate of speed, which caused a chain reaction as multiple vehicles collided with each other, police said.

Police said witnesses told them the driver of the BMW did not slow down before her car struck the Pontiac.

One boy died at the scene, while another boy died at an area hospital, police said. Two adults died at an area hospital. Police said all four victims were in the Pontiac Vibe.

The driver of the BMW was being treated Saturday for serious injuries and police said she is expected to be charged with four counts of criminally negligent homicide.

The victims had not been identified as of 5:45 p.m. Saturday.