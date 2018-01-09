The mother and aunt of a weeks-old baby girl were arrested after the infant's body was found at a Greenville gas station Monday morning. Meanwhile, Greenville police are asking for help finding a man they'd like to speak with about the child's death.



Greenville police said Stephanie Leanne Flynn, 27, the child's mother, and Shawn Elise Flynn, 20, the child's aunt, were arrested and each face a charge of tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse. The child's mother is being held on $50,000 bond, the child's aunt posted bond sometime Tuesday.

Police said they would like to speak with Jeremy Michael Stevenson regarding the child's death. Stevenson is wanted on a parole warrant. Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Detective Stillwagoner at 903-453-0427 or 903-457-2900.

Photo credit: Greenville Police Department

Detectives believe the baby, who was born in November, may have died at her mother's home before being moved to the gas station.

Police responded to a medical call about 11 a.m. at the Prime Stop at 4414 Wesley Street where they found the unresponsive baby girl. Paramedics tried to revive the girl but she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives believe the baby was taken to the gas station from a home in the 4000 block Lakewood Drive. Two women were arrested and charged with tampering with evidence for allegedly moving a human corpse, police said.

Police executed a search warrant Monday evening at the Lakewood Drive home, police said, but they did not reveal details about what was found.



Hunt County Judge Wayne Money ordered an autopsy and inquest in the baby’s death. The cause of the baby's death has not been determined.

Greenville police Sgt. Adam Phillips said he had no information on attorneys for the siblings.

NBC 5's Frank Heinz contributed to this report.

