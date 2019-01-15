Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

The northbound lanes of Texas 161 are closed south of Texas 183 after two Irving police officers were involved in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning.

The officers, who were on motorcycles, suffered only minor injuries, according to Irving Chief of Police Jeff Spivey.

The driver who hit the motorcycle officers did not stop; police have not released a vehicle description.

It's not clear how long the highway will be closed.

Drivers headed northbound on Texas 161 should exit Rock Island Road and head east to Belt Line Road. Take a left at Belt Line and drive north until reaching Texas 183. Texas 183 westbound will allow drivers to return to 161 northbound.

