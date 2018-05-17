2 Injured in Shooting Outside Southern Dallas Night Club

Dallas police are investigating a shooting outside a nightclub in the southern part of the city that left two people injured. (Published 57 minutes ago)

Dallas police are investigating a shooting outside a nightclub in the southern part of the city that left two people injured.

It happened at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday at Kliff Klub nightclub, which is near the intersection of Singing Hills Drive and East Ledbetter Drive.

Investigators say some type of fight broke out -- and at some point, a man pulled out a handgun and started shooting.

A man and a woman were injured by the gunfire. Their names have not been released, but police say the man works security at the nightclub.

They were both rushed to the hospital. Police say their injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

The gunman fled the scene immediately following the shooting. Investigators are still searching for him.

