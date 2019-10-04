2 Dead in Possible Murder-Suicide in Mesquite: Police

Police said the investigation into the possible murder-suicide is ongoing.

Two people are dead after a possible murder-suicide in Mesquite, police say.

Mesquite police officers said they received a possible suicide call at about 7 p.m. Thursday. Officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Manchester Drive.

When police arrived, they found two people dead near the residence at 3306 Manchester Drive. A woman, 52, was dead in the driver's seat of a vehicle, and a man, 55, was dead in the street nearby, police say.

Police said no suspects are believed to be at large, and there does not appear to be any danger to the public at this time.

The incident is believed to be a murder-suicide, however the Mesquite Police Department has not confirmed that information.

Police are still investigating.