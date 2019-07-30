Two businesses filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the city of Dallas in an attempt to stop the city's paid sick leave ordinance from taking effect Thursday.

ESI Employee Solutions and Hagan Law Group, both of which are based in Collin County, requested a preliminary injunction in the suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas.

The new ordinance would mandate paid sick leave for private employees, excluding independent contractors and government agencies.

The Dallas City Council approved the new policy April 24 with a 10-4 vote.

Developing Car Crashes Into Creek Along LBJ Freeway in Coppell

The business' suit says both companies have employees that work enough hours in Dallas to to earn leave, but "who also work outside Dallas."

Because the ordinance impacts employees who work for the same employer in Dallas and in other cities, the suit claims Dallas is extending its regulatory "power outside of its city limits."

The suit named Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, City Manager T.C. Broadnax and Office of Equity and Human Rights Director Beverly Davis as defendants.

Read the full suit below.