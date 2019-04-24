Paid sick leave for private employers was approved by Dallas City Council Wednesday in a 10-4 vote.

A large crowd of supporters on hand cheered the City Council vote.

Mayor Mike Rawlings warned that courts and legislature are likely to block the new Dallas law but he voted in favor of it, too.

It requires between 6 and 8 days of sick leave a year depending on the size of the firm. Unused sick time must be rolled over to the next year if it is not used.

Opponents said it would burden small employers that can not afford this benefit.

Supporters said it would boost public health by helping 300,000 people in the city to stay away from work when they are ill.