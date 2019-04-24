Paid Sick Leave for Private Employers Approved By Dallas City Council - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Paid Sick Leave for Private Employers Approved By Dallas City Council

By Ken Kalthoff

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Paid Sick Leave for Private Employers Approved By Dallas City Council

    Paid sick leave for private employers was approved by Dallas City Council Wednesday in a 10-4 vote.

    A large crowd of supporters on hand cheered the City Council vote.

    Mayor Mike Rawlings warned that courts and legislature are likely to block the new Dallas law but he voted in favor of it, too.

    It requires between 6 and 8 days of sick leave a year depending on the size of the firm. Unused sick time must be rolled over to the next year if it is not used.

    Opponents said it would burden small employers that can not afford this benefit.

    Supporters said it would boost public health by helping 300,000 people in the city to stay away from work when they are ill.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices