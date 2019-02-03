2 Boys, 2 Men Dead After Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Four people were found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning Sunday morning in a Dallas home that was still under construction. (Published Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019)

Four people, including a father and his twin young sons, were found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in a Dallas home Sunday morning.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, two adult men and two children, both under the age of two, were sleeping in a home under construction on the 1400 block of Owega Avenue in East Oak Cliff. The owner said he allowed two of his employees to stay in the home, which had no electricity.

At about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, the homeowner found the employees and the children dead inside with a gas-powered generator running in another room.

Carbon Monoxide Poisoning: Safety Tips For Your Home

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless “silent killer” that often goes undetected. Here are some safety tips you can take to prevent CO poisoning in your home. (Published Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019)

"Even though they put it in a separate room from where they were sleeping, it ran long enough that the level was built up in the house and proved to be fatal to all the people," according to Dallas Fire-Rescue Public Information Officer Jason Evans.

Evans said the men were using the generator to charge mobile phones and heating equipment and that they may have brought the generator inside after someone tried to steal it.

Generators are not safe to use indoors or in improperly ventilated areas.

2 Children, 2 Adults Dead After Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Four people were found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning Sunday morning. (Published Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019)

The mother of the toddlers, Esmeralda Gonzalez, identified the children to NBC 5 as 19-month-old twins Elijah and Josiah Martinez. Their father, Nestor Martinez, was one of the workers in the house.

The identity of the second adult male, who worked with the boys' father, has not been confirmed.

Gonzales said the children were staying with their father for the weekend. She told NBC 5 she believed they were staying in a hotel after Martinez told her he had to leave another home where he had been staying. She later learned he was staying in the unfinished home.

Gonzales said rescuers called her on Sunday from Martinez's cell phone and asked to come speak to her in person.

"I couldn't believe it. I was waiting for me to wake up, that's all I could think about," Gonzales said. "Wake up, wake up, wake up. This is not happening."

She said Martinez is originally from Honduras, but grew up in the Houston area. His family was on their way to North Texas after they learned of his death Sunday.

"He loved his kids. Those were his first kids," Gonzales said.

Nestor Martinez and his two sons, Elijah and Josiah, died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Photo credit: Esmeralda Gonzales

The owner of the house said it is unknown how long the generator was running inside the home. Firefighters located all four victims in a rear bedroom while the gas-powered generator was in a separate room.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was unaware of whether or not the victims understood the dangers of carbon monoxide exposure.

"Known as the Invisible Killer, CO has no color or odor and is virtually undetectable without the use of a hand-held or in-home CO detector/alarm," according to the Dallas Fire-Rescue website.

Neighbors in the area that spoke to NBC 5 did not personally know the victims.

"I mean anytime you hear something like that with a family and then with children involved ... its very sad," said Andrea Gonzales, who was sleeping in a home directly behind where the incident happened.