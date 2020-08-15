18-Year-Old Involved in Car Crash Died of Homicidal Violence, Police Say

An 18-year-old passenger involved in a crash on Central Expressway in Dallas early Friday morning later died at a hospital, not due injuries sustained in the collision, but as the result of homicidal violence, police say.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday, Dallas police responded to a crash at the intersection of the U.S. Highway 75 service road and Forest Lane. According to police, a white Chevrolet Tahoe collided with a sedan, and the driver of the Tahoe fled after the crash on foot.

The passenger of the Tahoe, Jasper Green, 18, was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said Green's death was caused by homicidal violence.

According to police, the driver of the Tahoe was a Black man in his 30s.

Anyone with information can contact Det. White by calling 214-283-4825 or emailing jacob.white@dallascityhall.com and refer to case #142975-2020.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information called into 214-373-TIPS that leads to an arrest and indictment.