18 People Rescued From Lake Ray Hubbard During Sunday Night's Storms

Crews have rescued 18 people from Lake Ray Hubbard after their boats capsized during storms on Sunday night.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, two separate water rescues were conducted between 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Crews from Dallas Fire-Rescue, the Rockwall Fire Department, and the Heath Fire Department rescued 14 people after their boat capsized near the 200 block of Scenic Drive, southeast of Interstate-30, in Heath.

Another four individuals were rescued after their boat that capsized near the Bass Pro Shops area.