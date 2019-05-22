Sabir Arebo Adem, 18, was charged in the Tuesday night shooting death of 17-year-old Devonte Duncan, police said Wednesday morning. (Published May 22, 2019)

An 18-year-old man is charged in the Tuesday night shooting death of 17-year-old Devonte Duncan in Garland, police say.

According to police, officers were called shortly after 8:30 p.m. to reports of a gunshot in the 2000 block of Highwood Drive; when officers arrived they found Duncan suffering from a gunshot wound.

Duncan was transported to Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas where he later died, police said.

Homicide detectives determined some sort of fight occurred between Duncan and another man, later identified as Sabir Arebo Adem, police said.

Investigators believed Adem shot Duncan and fled the scene.

Adem was later located by police and charged with murder. Adem is being held in the Garland Jail with no bond set as of this writing.