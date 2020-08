A 17-year-old girl is dead after a shooting Saturday at a CVS Pharmacy in Bedford, police say.

The shooting happened at about 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of N. Industrial Boulevard, Bedford police said.

Police said when officers arrived they found the 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police did not release further information Saturday night.