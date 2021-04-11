Dallas

17-Year-Old Dies in Shooting at Dallas Hotel: Police

Tony Evans Jr. was taken to a local hospital, where he died

Officers responded at about 1:35 a.m. to the shooting call at a room at the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Dallas Love Field in the 7900 block of Brookriver Drive.

A 17-year-old was fatally shot early Sunday morning at a hotel near the Dallas medical district, police say.

Officers responded at about 1:35 a.m. to the shooting call at a room at the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Dallas Love Field in the 7900 block of Brookriver Drive.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The victim, Tony Evans Jr., was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Mar 20, 2020

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

Tarrant County 12 hours ago

Some Demand Begins to Drop at Tarrant Area Food Bank

Police did not provide any information about the shooter and said the motive was not known.

Anyone with information about the shooting, which is documented as case 061917-2021, may call Detective Kim Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or email kimberly.mayfield@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

This article tagged under:

Dallas
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us