17-Year-Old Dies in Shooting at Dallas Hotel: Police

A 17-year-old was fatally shot early Sunday morning at a hotel near the Dallas medical district, police say.

Officers responded at about 1:35 a.m. to the shooting call at a room at the Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham Dallas Love Field in the 7900 block of Brookriver Drive.

The victim, Tony Evans Jr., was taken to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

Police did not provide any information about the shooter and said the motive was not known.

Anyone with information about the shooting, which is documented as case 061917-2021, may call Detective Kim Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or email kimberly.mayfield@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.