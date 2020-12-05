Dallas County

17-Year-Old Arrested in Series of Robberies in Dallas, Tarrant Counties

Metro

A 17-year-old man is accused of six aggravated robberies in Dallas County and two in Tarrant County, Dallas police say.

On Tuesday, Dallas police detectives interviewed Israel Montantes at the Dallas County jail about his possible involvement in two robberies of the 7-Eleven in the 4700 block of Greenville Avenue — one on Oct. 16 and the second on Nov. 26.

During the interview, Montantes confessed to eight robberies in Carrollton, Richardson, Dallas, Grapevine, Southlake, Watauga and Mesquite. The robberies took place between Oct. 16 and Nov. 26, when he was arrested by Mesquite police, Dallas police said.

Israel Montantes, 17, is accused of six aggravated robberies in Dallas County and two in Tarrant County, Dallas police say. (Dallas County Sheriff's Department)

The spree began Oct. 16 at 4:21 a.m. at a 7-Eleven in the 2600 block of Denton Road in Carrollton. About an hour later, a 7-Eleven in the 300 block of West Campbell Road in Richardson was robbed, followed by another robbery at 7:06 a.m. on Oct. 16 at a Chevron in the 500 block of East Northwest Highway in Grapevine, police said.

Later that night, around 11:35 p.m., police said Montantes robbed a 7-Eleven in the 2100 block of East Southlake Boulevard in Southlake. At 12:22 a.m. Oct 17, Montantes reportedly robbed an EZ Mart Shell station in the 8200 block of Rufe Snow Drive in Watauga, police said.

Montantes was arrested on Thanksgiving after police said he committed three aggravated robberies in Mesquite and led police on a chase. Dallas police said Montantes confessed to the robberies and the weapon that was used in all the robberies was recovered.

Montantes was being held in the Dallas County jail on six counts of aggravated robbery, one count of evading arrest with a vehicle and another count of unauthorized use of a vehicle. He also had holds for three robbery charges from three other agencies, according to jail records.

His bail has been set at $340,000.

