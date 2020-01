Allen police are asking for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old boy.

It's unclear when Songyu Shi went missing, but Allen police say he was last seen wearing a ball cap, a hoodie with cartoon characters on it and blue jeans.

His last known location was in the 1000 block of W. McDermott Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allen Police Department at 214-509-4321.