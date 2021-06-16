16-Year-Old Killed in Overnight Shooting in White Settlement

A 16-year-old is dead after a shooting in White Settlement on Wednesday morning.

According to White Settlement police, officers responded to the 7600 block of Colton Drive at approximately 4:45 a.m.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police said two brothers, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old, were walking in the near of Colton Drive and South Grants Lane.

A man pulled up in a white or silver four door vehicle and began speaking with the brothers, police said.

According to police, the male driver fired a handgun at the 16-year-old, striking him in the chest.

Police said the male driver fled the scene going west and turned onto Ozona Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim and immediately began CPR, police said.

White Settlement Fire Department and MedStar arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Harris Hospital Downtown where he was later pronounced dead.

White Settlement police said the investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Anyone who lives in the area and has an outside camera should contact the White Settlement Police Department, police said.