16-Year-Old Killed in Crash After Police Chase in Garland; Driver Charged With Murder

A 16-year-old was killed when a car being chased by police crashed Wednesday evening in Garland, investigators say.

It happened at about 10:25 p.m. after officers tried to stop a Nissan Altima for a traffic violation, a police news release said. The Nissan didn't stop for police and continued on, prompting the officers to chase it in the area of North Garland Avenue at West Walnut Street.

At one point the car continued through the red flashing lights at a DART rail crossing on the 300 block of North Garland Avenue. Police waited for the passing train to go by before losing sight of the car.

Shortly after, police found the Nissan had run a red light at the intersection of South Garland Avenue and West Avenue B and crashed into another car.

The collision resulted in five people being taken to local hospitals -- three people in the car being chased by police and two in the other car, the release said.

A passenger in the Nissan, a 16-year-old who was not identified by police, was taken to a hospital where he died.

The driver of the Nissan, 18-year-old Zayvion Smith of Dallas, was taken into custody and charged with murder with additional charges pending, police said. No bond has been set as of Thursday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.