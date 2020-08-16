16-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot at Love Field Area Apartment Complex: Dallas Police

A 16-year-old girl has died after she was shot at a Love Field area apartment complex, according to Dallas police.

Police responded about 11:45 p.m. to a shooting at Lakeside Apartments in the 2500 block of Community Drive. When they got there they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Dallas police are asking anyone with information about the shooting contact Detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or email frank.serra@dallascityhall.com. The case number is #144241-2020.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-474-8477.