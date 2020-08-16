Dallas

16-Year-Old Girl Fatally Shot at Love Field Area Apartment Complex: Dallas Police

Dallas police are asking anyone with information to contact the department

16 Y/o killed Community Dr.
NBC 5

A 16-year-old girl has died after she was shot at a Love Field area apartment complex, according to Dallas police.

Police responded about 11:45 p.m. to a shooting at Lakeside Apartments in the 2500 block of Community Drive. When they got there they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Aug 14

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 20 mins ago

Dallas County Adds Close to 5,200 Cases From State Backlog; 825th Death

Dallas police are asking anyone with information about the shooting contact Detective Frank Serra at 214-671-4320 or email frank.serra@dallascityhall.com. The case number is #144241-2020.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-474-8477.

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us