16-Year-Old Fort Worth Boy Killed in Shooting

A 16-year-old Fort Worth boy was killed in a shooting at a public housing complex near downtown.

Robert Earl Boozer, Jr., was killed about 2 a.m. Sunday at Butler Place apartments in the 1600 block of Chambers Street, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Boozer was pronounced dead at the scene and a second victim was transported to a hospital, police said.

Police released no details of the shooting and the second victim’s condition wasn’t available.

Butler Place is a large public housing complex just east of downtown that is in the process of being closed by Fort Worth Housing Solutions, the public housing authority.