$15,000 reward offered for shooting death of 2-year-old in Dallas

A $15,000 reward has been issued to help solve the shooting death of a two-year-old girl in Dallas this week.

Dallas police and the Dallas Field Division of the ATF joined the family of Zyah Lacy on a Thursday night to honor her life and urge the community to come forward with information.

Pink balloons were released for two-year-old Zyah Lacy. Just feet away from the very spot where she was gunned down in a drive-by. Her mother left to deal with the tragedy.

“I just really want to thank y’all for coming out here and showing my baby some love. Because that's really what I need now is some love,” said Chasidy.

Zyah was with a family member on September 24 at the 4700 block of Hay Street in Dallas when someone started shooting into the crowd, hitting her and another woman.

The woman survived, identified by a family friend as Germaine Scott. Zyah’s family tells NBC 5 she is not related to Zyah.

Zyah was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her mother tells NBC 5 it's an unimaginable loss and should be a wake-up call for others.

“This she didn't deserve. We all gotta go. But the way she it wasn't for her. But I never question God,” she said. “He's trying to get someone's attention. He has my attention. He truly does. But I'm not the only one's attention he's trying to capture.”

Law enforcement's violence task force was also present at the candlelight vigil and balloon release. Late Thursday, the ATF announced a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible. Family and friends were urged to spread the word.

“Certainly, when you have a situation where you have a two-year-old that was killed, while every death is tragic, this sort of tugs at the heartstrings. It's a senseless crime, and it's just something that we're not going to stand for,” said ATF spokesperson Andrew Cheramie.

Ultimately, a community wants someone held responsible for taking an innocent life.

“This was my baby,” Chasidy said. “And she deserves to be sent off in peace and love. She was nothing but love.”