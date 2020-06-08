14-Year-Old Girl Injured in West Dallas Shooting: Police

A teenage girl is injured after a shooting in West Dallas on Sunday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 3020 Bickers Street at approximately 11:15 p.m.

Police said that when officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old female victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The shooting occurred while the victim was standing outside the Lakeview Townhomes, police said.

According to police, the victim was transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police said they are continuing to investigate this incident.