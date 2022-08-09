Fourteen cases of monkeypox have been identified in Collin County, health officials announced Tuesday.

Those who tested positive and their direct contacts have been contacted, Collin County Health Care Services announced in a press release Tuesday. CCHCS said they have provided guidance to those affected by the virus and vaccinations to individuals who have had close contact with a confirmed case.

The county says they are prepared to vaccinate "an expanded population of individuals" upon receipt of more vaccine doses from the CDC and Texas Department of Health Services.

"At this time, Collin County does not need to issue a Disaster Declaration. Our health department is well-positioned to respond to the current monkeypox situation," said Public Health Director Candy Blair.

Collin County Judge Chris Hill said "Collin County does not have a public health emergency related to monkeypox [because] the majority of cases are related to a specific lifestyle, and the public health department has the resources and the capacity to respond to these cases."

For more information on monkeypox, visit the CDC's website. For information on the virus in Collin County, click here.